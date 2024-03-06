Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Airways has announced new routes as part of its “commitment” to “expanding its network post-pandemic”. The exciting new routes will allow holidaymakers more choice of their destinations when booking with the airline.

The airline announced that its flights from London to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur will return. British Airways said: "The services will re-start in October and November respectively, further demonstrating British Airways’ commitment to expanding its network to Asia post-pandemic. The airline will operate daily flights between the Malaysian capital city and London Heathrow on a 787-9 aircraft, as well as three flights a week between the Thai capital and London Gatwick on a 777-200ER."

Southeast Asia travel platform TripZilla said Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur are both “bustling metropolises perfect for an adventure”, adding “whether you’re interested in food, shopping, nightlife, nature, or cultural attractions, these cities have plenty to offer."

Bangkok, Thailand is a culturally rich city that boasts stunning temples and unique architecture. Wat Phra Chetuphon - one of the oldest and largest temples in Bangkok - is a must-visit, alongside the Temple of the Emerald Budha, and the shopping complex Siam Paragon. Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is incredible for its wildlife and rich and diverse history. The Petronas Twin Towers - the world's tallest twin towers - is a popular tourist attraction.

British Airways is also returning Abu Dhabi flights, as well as welcoming routes to Agadir in Morocco and Izmir in Turkey. The airline said: "British Airways is also returning to Abu Dhabi on April 20, as well as welcoming Agadir in Morocco on March 31 and adding Izmir in Turkey to its network on May 18." The additions come as Brits start to plan their summer holidays for 2024.

The new routes come as British Airways is rolling out a new service for passengers. Those on board BA planes will now be able to use messaging apps on flights free of charge from next month.

The airline said the changes will enable passengers to book seats on alternative flights, including those operated by other carriers. The airline said it will roll out the service over two weeks from April 3, enabling travellers to send and receive text on apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage, FacebookMessenger and Teams.

All the carrier’s Gatwick aircraft and more than 80% of its Heathrow-based fleet have wifi. The remainder are expected to be fitted with the technology by the end of 2025.