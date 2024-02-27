Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK holidaymakers have been warned to avoid travelling on certain days to save money. It comes after an insurance company, Howden Insurance, has shared the best days to book flights and the quietest months to travel.

A spokesperson from Howden Insurance told BirminghamLive that “booking a summer holiday can be a stressful time” but “having the right travel insurance for you is the best way to keep your mind at ease before and during your holiday so you can enjoy yourself and unwind.” It added: “Insurance scams are extremely common and can be very believable sometimes, so it is important to be made aware of all the potential ones that may come your way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The insurance company found that Jet2, Ryanair, TUI, British Airways and EasyJet domestic flights are typically cheapest on Mondays and international journeys are best booked for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Flights are available to purchase for about a year in advance and prices are guaranteed to change throughout the 12 months.

Experts have unveiled the cheapest days and months of the year to book flights to help UK holidaymakers save money. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Flight prices tend to spike closer to the time, so booking at least six months before you intend to go on holiday is recommended, especially if you are planning a long-haul flight. According to the research, fees reach an all-time high in June and become less expensive in August.

So if you are able to book later in summer, the end of August is your best bet if you want to save some money. Tuesday is the cheapest day to book a flight, but for domestic flights, between Monday and Wednesday is your best bet for getting a great deal. For international flights, Wednesday and Thursday are the cheapest days to book, with potential savings of up to 20 per cent.