Cheap flights: Experts unveil the cheapest days to book flights to help UK holidaymakers save money on getaways
UK holidaymakers have been warned to avoid travelling on certain days to save money. It comes after an insurance company, Howden Insurance, has shared the best days to book flights and the quietest months to travel.
A spokesperson from Howden Insurance told BirminghamLive that “booking a summer holiday can be a stressful time” but “having the right travel insurance for you is the best way to keep your mind at ease before and during your holiday so you can enjoy yourself and unwind.” It added: “Insurance scams are extremely common and can be very believable sometimes, so it is important to be made aware of all the potential ones that may come your way.”
The insurance company found that Jet2, Ryanair, TUI, British Airways and EasyJet domestic flights are typically cheapest on Mondays and international journeys are best booked for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Flights are available to purchase for about a year in advance and prices are guaranteed to change throughout the 12 months.
Flight prices tend to spike closer to the time, so booking at least six months before you intend to go on holiday is recommended, especially if you are planning a long-haul flight. According to the research, fees reach an all-time high in June and become less expensive in August.
So if you are able to book later in summer, the end of August is your best bet if you want to save some money. Tuesday is the cheapest day to book a flight, but for domestic flights, between Monday and Wednesday is your best bet for getting a great deal. For international flights, Wednesday and Thursday are the cheapest days to book, with potential savings of up to 20 per cent.
The research comes after Ryanair warned that holidaymakers will face higher fares this summer due to new Boeing planes being delivered late. Chief executive Michael O'Leary said the delayed delivery of the planes will constrain capacity for passengers. He said that Ryanair's ticket prices could be up to 10% more expensive this summer as a result.
