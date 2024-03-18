Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British Airways pilot has been banned after a whistleblower claimed that he had covered up his history of anger management issues. A whistleblower complaint is understood to have been filed with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) earlier in January, claiming that a medical history of lashing out without warning had been scrubbed from the pilot’s record.

The body, which regulates airfare in the United Kingdom and issues licenses for civilian pilots, told British Airways the captain should be grounded while the allegations were investigated. The man, who has not been identified, has been prevented from flying planes.

However, it is reported that he has not yet been formally suspended from the airline. A source with knowledge of the issue told The Sun: “The idea of a captain in charge of passengers at 30,000ft suddenly lashing out in fits of rage is a big no-no.

British Airways has banned a pilot from flying after a whistleblower claimed he had "covered up" his history of "anger issues". (Photo: Getty Images)

“If anger management problems were part of his medical history, there is no chance he’d be allowed to fly. Falsifying medical records is an incredibly serious accusation and would fall into the criminal realm of fraudulently acquiring a job.” They added that airline bosses had no choice but to ground the pilot while a probe was ongoing.