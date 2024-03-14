Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father has claimed he was stuck on a seven-hour British Airways flight sat sideways with a one-inch bolt sticking into his head. Jonathan Yates was jetting off on 12 February from Heathrow Airport in London to Toronto, Canada, with his partner Sandra Craven, 51, for his surprise 50th birthday trip.

However Mr Yates found that his “pre-booked” economy seat was without a headrest leaving a one-inch steel bolt sticking out of the upholstery. He alerted an air steward onboard about his faulty seat but claims he was told there was nowhere else to sit on the aircraft as it was full.

The HGV driver told The Daily Mail that he was then given the option to either get off the plane or use a “first class” cushion to cover the bolt sticking into his head for the rest of the flight. The pair had spent £2,500 on their holiday and decided to remain on the flight.

Mr Yates, 50, was left using a “thin” pillow as a makeshift headrest for seven hours. He claimed the exposed bolt forced him to sit sideways for the whole flight, and if there had been turbulence or a bumpy landing he could have cut his head open on the bolt.

A father claims he was forced to sit sideways on a broken seat for seven-hours on a British Airways flight - with a one-inch bolt sticking into his head. (Photo: Getty Images)

He told The Daily Mail: “The whole flight was very uncomfortable as if I leant back I could still feel the bolt in my head as the pillow was that thin. I had to sit for the whole flight at a bit of an angle and I couldn't sleep the whole flight.

“If there had been a bit of turbulence or a bumpy landing I could have bumped my head on the bolt. There was no risk assessment done at all. Someone said we should have flagged it to the captain but we didn't realise this at the time and weren't told this until we landed back at Heathrow a week later.”

He added: “No one should have ever been made to sit in that seat.” Since returning from their seven-day holiday, the couple have emailed British Airways to complain about their experience. The couple has since been awarded a £50 voucher from the airline to use for their next holiday.

Despite this, the pair feel this is not enough compensation and have vowed to never fly with the airline again. Sandra, Mr Yates's partner of 30 years, had booked the week-long trip to Canada and New York to celebrate his 50th birthday.