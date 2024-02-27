British Airways: Video shows moment plane bounces on runway before aborting landing due to strong winds
A British Airways flight travelling from Kuwait City struggled to land at Heathrow Airport yesterday (Monday 26 February) due to high winds. A video shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows the aircraft making a bumpy landing on the runway before aborting and flying off again.
FlightEmergency posted the video saying it has “seen some crazy go arounds but this has to be up there”. One user reacted to the post saying “I fear ever experiencing a scary go around” while another said aborting the landing was “a good decision, just should have made it sooner”. James Johnson posted on X: “I certainly wouldn’t fancy being a passenger on this flight”.
Yesterday the Met Office warned of strong winds and rain continuing in the far southeast. It said: "Cloud, rain and strong to gale force winds affecting the far southeast slowly easing, with drier, brighter conditions gradually spreading to all parts later. Temperatures near average but feeling cold given cloud cover and strong winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C."
The Met Office forecast shows rain and clouds are making their way from the north today (Tuesday 27 February) but they are likely to weaken throughout the day. The showers will continue intermittently throughout the week, occasionally blustery with some sunny spells. Overall, 129mm of rain – two-and-a-half times the 48mm average – will have drenched Britain by the end of the month, Met Office’s preliminary figures show, making it the wettest February in over two and a half centuries.
