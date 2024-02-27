A video shared on social media shows the moment a British Airways plane aborted landing at Heathrow Airport due to strong winds. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A British Airways flight travelling from Kuwait City struggled to land at Heathrow Airport yesterday (Monday 26 February) due to high winds. A video shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows the aircraft making a bumpy landing on the runway before aborting and flying off again.

FlightEmergency posted the video saying it has “seen some crazy go arounds but this has to be up there”. One user reacted to the post saying “I fear ever experiencing a scary go around” while another said aborting the landing was “a good decision, just should have made it sooner”. James Johnson posted on X: “I certainly wouldn’t fancy being a passenger on this flight”.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday the Met Office warned of strong winds and rain continuing in the far southeast. It said: "Cloud, rain and strong to gale force winds affecting the far southeast slowly easing, with drier, brighter conditions gradually spreading to all parts later. Temperatures near average but feeling cold given cloud cover and strong winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C."