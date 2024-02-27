An EasyJet flight declared an emergency on approach to London's Gatwick Airport due to "smoke throughout the cabin". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Pilots of an easyJet flight from Funchal, Portugal, to London's Gatwick Airport declared an emergency mid-flight due to "smoke throughout the cabin". The incident occurred last night (Monday 26 February) with users on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posting that the flight had declared an emergency on approach to Gatwick Airport.

Keen aviation lovers spotted that the flight had "dropped to 10,000ft" over France. A user named Ben posted on X: "I saw this! Dropped to 10,000 ft over France." A user named Ryan posted that there seemed to be "a lot of fire engines and rangers surrounding it after it came off the runway" with another user also stating the same thing. The user wrote: "I can’t recall I’ve seen THAT many ground vehicles (i.e emergency vehicles) on radar then after this landing. Not that it says a lot as such vehicles aren’t always visible on radar but I could count 14 around the a/c at one point."

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another user on X questioned whether the plane had been "hijacked" due to the amount of emergency vehicles waiting for it on the runway. The user posted: "Can #aviationlovers pls tell me what happened to EZY41TX (EasyJet), is it hijacked? Why are there trucks waiting for it?".

According to users on social media the easyJet flight U28522 reportedly landed safely back at Gatwick Airport. FlightEmergency posted on X that "smoke throughout the cabin is the reason for this emergency".