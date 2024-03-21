Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cardiff international airport was evacuated today (Thursday 21 March) due to a “safety related incident” related to “gas in the air conditioning”. The terminal has now re-opened and Cardiff Airport has apologised for any inconvenience after what it called "minor delays to flights".

Passengers who were due to fly from the airport posted pictures on social media showing the evacuation. Despite the terminal having now re-opened, the airport has said some flights could still be delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the delayed flights, the airport's website listed the KLM flight to Amsterdam due to leave at 10.20am as having departed at 10.38am. A spokesperson from the airport said: "Unfortunately, we have experienced a safety related incident related to gas in the air conditioning in the building works area within the terminal. Safety and security is our number one priority, so the landside area was evacuated whilst our team carried out safety checks."

Passengers at Cardiff Airport have been evacuated due to a "gas leak" in the "terminal air conditioning" causing delays to flight departures. (Photo: PA)

The airport is in Rhoose, the Vale of Glamorgan, some 12 miles from the centre of Cardiff. It was used by 857,000 passengers in 2022 - 41.4% fewer than in 2017, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.