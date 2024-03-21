Cardiff Airport: Passengers evacuated over 'gas leak' in 'terminal air conditioning' causing delays to flight departures
Cardiff international airport was evacuated today (Thursday 21 March) due to a “safety related incident” related to “gas in the air conditioning”. The terminal has now re-opened and Cardiff Airport has apologised for any inconvenience after what it called "minor delays to flights".
Passengers who were due to fly from the airport posted pictures on social media showing the evacuation. Despite the terminal having now re-opened, the airport has said some flights could still be delayed.
Among the delayed flights, the airport's website listed the KLM flight to Amsterdam due to leave at 10.20am as having departed at 10.38am. A spokesperson from the airport said: "Unfortunately, we have experienced a safety related incident related to gas in the air conditioning in the building works area within the terminal. Safety and security is our number one priority, so the landside area was evacuated whilst our team carried out safety checks."
The airport is in Rhoose, the Vale of Glamorgan, some 12 miles from the centre of Cardiff. It was used by 857,000 passengers in 2022 - 41.4% fewer than in 2017, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are aware of an incident at the airport, but it did not require South Wales Police attendance." A statement on the airport's website says: "The terminal is now open and all operations are running as normal. However, there are still minor delays to flights, we apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience."
