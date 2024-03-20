Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has opened its first new UK base in 12 years operating 16 new routes from this summer. The airline is basing aircraft at Birmingham Airport for the first time creating 140 jobs for pilots and crew.

Three planes there will operate on 16 new routes from this summer with destinations including the likes of Antalya in Turkey, the Greek island of Kos, and Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt. The airline said it would also increase frequencies on its existing network, which includes flights to and from Birmingham using aircraft which are not based at the airport.

EasyJet said it equated to more than 50% additional flights each week. Chief executive Johan Lundgren told reporters: "This is going to provide a huge amount of additional connectivity, which not only will serve the holidays community, but also a very critical part of the business community as well."

He also expressed optimism that the new base had the opportunity to grow further in future years. The airline celebrated the base opening by commissioning street artist Gent 48 to create a mural celebrating "the best of Birmingham" by representing its culture and traditions.

EasyJet has opened its first new UK base in 12 years at Birmingham Airport - and has launched flights to 16 new destinations. (Photo: Getty Images)

Musician Ozzy Osbourne, late poet Benjamin Zephaniah and 11-year-old fundraiser Ryan Hulance are among those honoured in the artwork. EasyJet’s announcement is part of efforts to bolster capacity this summer. Mr Lundgren said growth of 8% was expected.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said of the airline's investment: "EasyJet's decision to set up this new base at BHX (Birmingham Airport) will be warmly welcomed by thousands of holidaymakers across the West Midlands and beyond. The increase in destinations is not only great news for those heading off to the sun this summer but also for our business community, helping them forge new overseas trade links."

What are the new EasyJet routes from Birmingham Airport?

Listed are the new destinations easyJet will be flying to from Birmingham Airport this summer.

Antalya – up to twice a week starting from £29.99

Barcelona – up to four times a week starting from £27.99

Alicante – up to twice a week starting from £26.99

Tenerife – up to four times a week starting from £23.99

Larnaca – up to twice a week starting from £35.99

Malaga – up to four times a week starting from £27.99

Enfidha - up to twice a week starting from £40.13

Berlin – up to four times a week starting from £26.99

Sharm el Sheikh - up to twice a week starting from £131.64

Jersey - up to twice a week starting from £23.99

Heraklion - once a week starting from £38.99

Dalaman - up to three times a week starting from £35.99

Fuerteventura - once a week starting from £43.99

Rhodes - once a week starting from £42.99

Corfu - up to twice a week starting from £37.99

Kos - once a week starting from £48.99