As the Easter holiday is just around the corner, many will be thinking of jetting off somewhere for a well-earned break or taking a family holiday somewhere fun where the children can have a good time. Most schools will break up for Easter by Thursday 28 March ahead of Good Friday on 29 March and will go back on 15 April.

This year Easter weekend will start on 29 March and end on 1 April with Easter Monday. For Christians, Easter is the day of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It also marks the four-day bank holiday weekend, giving the opportunity to get away, plan a fun family day out, and eat your bodyweight in chocolate eggs and bunnies.

For the Easter holidays we have looked into chocolate-inspired breakaways - so holidays that families can go on while enjoying chocolate-themed activities. NationalWorld has contacted airlines including easyJet and TUI for their holiday packages to destinations where families can enjoy chocolate experiences for example to Belgium to visit chocolate museums or to Turkey where a luxurious hotel has its very own chocolatier.

NationalWorld also contacted Hotel Chocolat to see if it offers any chocolate-inspired activities that families can visit this Easter. Listed are some of the options that you can go for.

Take a look at chocolate-inspired holidays families can book for the Easter half term - that include chocolate tours, museums and activities. (Photo: TUI)

EasyJet

The 5* Movenpick Waterpark Resort and Spa in Hurghada is known for its signature ‘Chocolate Hour’. Every day at 6.00pm, holidaymakers can indulge themselves in an array of chocolatey goodness completely free of charge, making a package holiday with easyJet holidays that much sweeter.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Movenpick Waterpark Resort and Spa in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £804 per person based on two adults, one child including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 2 April 2024.

TUI

Orlando

TUI offers seven night holidays to Florida staying at the 3T Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista on a room-only basis. Prices from £720pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Double Room, flights departing from Manchester Airport on 2nd April 2024 with 20kg hold luggage per person.

No trip to the USA is complete without a taste of Hershey’s while enjoying all the thrills and spills Orlando has to offer. Hershey’s chocolate sets itself apart by using peanuts and almonds, including popular Reese’s pieces and M&M’s, as well as the famous bite-sized, flat-bottomed, conical-shaped pieces of chocolate known as Hershey's Kisses.

Turkey

TUI offers seven night holidays to Antalya, Turkey staying at the 5T Cullinan Belek an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £1093pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Superior Double Room with Golf View and Balcony, flights departing from Newcastle Airport on 2nd April 2024 with 20kg hold luggage per person.

This hotel has it’s very Chocolatier facility onsite as well as a Patisserie Bar where guests can take advantage of ‘unlimited’ chocolate, pastries and ice-cream.

Belgium

TUI offers four night city breaks to Brussels, Belgium staying at the 4T Dolce by Wyndham La Hulpe Brussels on a room only basis. Prices from £337pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing an Executive Suite, flights departing from London Heathrow Airport on 5th April 2024 with 23kg hold luggage per person.

In Belgium, the chocolate experience goes beyond mere purchases. It encompasses a delightful array of activities, including trips to chocolate museums, guided chocolate tours led by dedicated chocolatiers, scenic walks and engaging workshops where holidaymakers can craft their own chocolate creations.

Switzerland

TUI offers three night city break to Geneva, Switzerland staying at the 4T Tiffany on a room only basis. Prices from £583pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing 2X Double Standard, flights departing from Manchester Airport on 1st April 2024 with 23kg hold luggage per person.

Enjoy a city break to Geneva and visit one of the world’s most famous chocolate factories ‘Maison Cailler’, where families can not only enjoy a tour around the facility but also participate in tasting classes and workshops. As famous as fondue, milk chocolate has been a staple food since Switzerland first created it using milk from Alpine cows. Here the average local eats more than 10 kilos of chocolate a year - and it’s easy to see why. Stop for a taste at one of the many chocolateries and try one of the country’s most popular velvety chocolate cream desserts - schokoladencreme.

Blenheim Palace Easter Egg Hunt with Hotel Chocolat

Blenheim Palace has partnered up with the luxury cacao growers and chocolatiers, Hotel Chocolat, for the giant wicker Easter Egg Hunt experience. Parents can keep their little hoppers busy as they become egg-finding eggs-perts answering the Easter-themed questions scattered across the Blenheim Palace grounds, finishing with a well-deserved prize a Hotel Chocolat Easter Bunny Selector, available in five different chocolate variants.