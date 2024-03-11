EasyJet: Flight from Scotland to Gatwick Airport forced to emergency-land in Manchester over 'urgent' medical issue on board
An easyJet flight was forced to divert to Manchester Airport after an “urgent” medical issue was reported on board. A spokesperson for the airport said it's understood a passenger with a heart issue was "feeling unwell" and the plane "diverted as a precaution".
According to flightradar24, the Airbus A320-214 was travelling from Inverness in Scotland to London Gatwick on Sunday (10 March). It had taken off at just before 6.40am.
An easyJet spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight EZY846 from Inverness to London Gatwick this morning was required to divert to Manchester due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical attention. The passenger was met in Manchester by medical services and the flight will continue to Gatwick this morning. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”
The flight number was EZY70W. A plane spotter and student pilot in Manchester said they were "about to see the aircraft in" at 7.35am. The flight from Inverness to Gatwick usually takes an hour and 50 minutes to complete and Manchester is roughly halfway between the airports. The passenger was greeted with a medical team at Manchester Airport and the flight was rescheduled to continue to Gatwick later in the morning.
