Brian McIntyre is due to appear at Manchester crown court in October

The trainer of Chris Eubank Jr has been charged with possession of a firearm after a gun was found in luggage at Manchester airport.

Police officers stormed the airport on Sunday morning (3 September) after staff reported that a possible firearm had been uncovered at Terminal 2.

Police arrived at around 10.45am to inspect the luggage, siezed the gun and arrested Brian McIntyre on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

McIntyre appeared at Stockport magistrates court yesterday (Monday 4 September), Greater Manchester Police said. The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Manchester crown court on 9 October.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10.45am on Sunday 3 September 2023, officers were called to reports of a possible firearm being found in hold luggage by airport staff at Manchester airport.

“After initial inspection by security staff, GMP officers attended, and the firearm was seized. Subsequently, a 53-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm and was taken to custody for further questioning.”

Chris Eubank’s trainer arrested at major UK airport after gun found in luggage. (Photo: Getty Images)

The statement added: “Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.”

McIntyre had been brought in by the British fighter, Eubank Jr, as his new coach in preparation for his bout with Liam Smith. McIntyre had been in the UK for this contest.

He is widely regarded as one of the best boxing coaches in the world and is particularly renowned for guiding Terence Crawford to greatness, who was unbeaten in 40 professional fights and became the first two‑weight undisputed world champion in the four‑belt era when he beat Errol Spence Jr in July.