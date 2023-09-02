Chris Eubank Jr was beaten in the fourth round in his last meeting with Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr will look to avenge his loss in a highly anticipated rematch against Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The domestic-rivals first met in the ring in January in an exciting fight which was won by Smith, who became the first fighter to beat Eubank Jr inside the distance with a fourth round stoppage. Eubank Jr is determined to settle the score in the rematch and has described the upcoming bout as the most important fight of his career, he also admitted that he was “complacent” during the previous fight with Smith during an emotional interview with Gary Neville. Smith is determined to repeat his success ahead of the rematch and claims he is “looking forward to finishing Chris Eubanks Jr’s career” in the sport.

The fight is expected to attract a huge audience and the pair are two of the most well known and respected middleweights in the sport. But when is Eubank Jr’s rematch with Liam Smith and how can fans follow all the action?

When is Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith 2?

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will meet in the ring for the second time on Saturday 2 September.

The two fighters will battle it out in front of a huge crowd at the Manchester Arena.

The undercard is scheduled to begin at around 6pm while the main event and ring walks are expected to start at around 10pm UK time.

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith 2

Sky Sports Box Office will provide full coverage of the huge middleweight showdown between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith.

Who is on the undercard?

Fans will be treated to an eventful night of boxing on the undercard.

One of the standout fights of the night sees rising star Adam Azim take on IBO international super-lightweight champion Aram Faniian.

Azim boasts an unbeaten record of eight wins, while his opponent Faniian boasts a record of 23 victories and one defeat.

Fans will also be treated to a blockbuster heavyweight fight between Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist Fraser Clarke and the returning Dave Allen.

Clarke is unbeaten as a professional and has impressed in notable wins against Mariusz Wach and Bogdan Dinu, while Allen is best known for his victory over Lucas Browne in 2019.

The Doncaster fighter has also shared the ring with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and David Price.

Here is a full list of all the fights taking place on the undercard ahead of the main event:



Lauren Price vs TBC



Frankie Stringer vs Christian Lopez Flores



Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran



Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot



Frazer Clarke vs David Allen



Mark Heffron vs Jack Culle

Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian

Who is the favourite between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith?

Liam Smith is the bookmakers favourite to record back-to-back victories over Chris Eubank Jr ahead of the rematch.

Smith boasts an impressive record of 33 wins, one draw and three losses and he has beaten the likes of Anthony Fowler, Jessie Vargas, Roberto Garcia and Liam Williams (twice).

Eubank Jr is the underdog heading into the rematch and he was stopped for the first time in his career during the last bout.

The 33-year-old has a record of 32 wins and three defeats, with notable victories over Liam Williams, James DeGale and Arthur Abraham.

SkyBet have priced Smith as 4/6 favourite while Eubank Jr is priced at 4/6.