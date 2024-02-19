Christmas markets 2024: Jet2 launches huge programme with new routes to popular European festive markets - full list of destinations and UK airports
and live on Freeview channel 276
Popular airline Jet2 has announced a major expansion of its Winter Christmas Markets programme this year with seven new routes added. The expansion will also include its first Christmas Markets programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
It is expected that over 100,000 Christmas Market seats will go on sale from the airline - a capacity increase of over 30% compared to 2023-2024. It comes after European Christmas markets have continued to enjoy enormous popularity with many wanting to enjoy the most authentic of festive experiences over the Christmas season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have added the following destinations to its 2024 to 2025 Christmas Market programme: Belfast International to Krakow, East Midlands to Vienna, Glasgow to Berlin, Glasgow to Vienna, Liverpool John Lennon to Krakow, Liverpool John Lennon to Prague and Manchester to Berlin. The airline will operate to seven Christmas Market destinations for winter 24/25 including Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Krakow, Prague and Vienna from across eleven of their UK airports. The airports the airline will be flying from are Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted).
Listed is a breakdown of the additional Christmas Market services on sale per airport.
Belfast International Airport
New route to Krakow with the addition of Monday and Friday services from 29th November to 16th December 2024.
Birmingham Airport
- Additional services (Thursday and Sunday) added to Budapest from 28th November 2024 to 5th January 2025.
- Winter 24/25 season extended to Cologne thanks to additional services on 29th November 2024.
Bristol Airport
Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets season to Prague extended thanks to extra services (Monday and Friday) operating from 27th December 2024 to 6th January 2025.
Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets season to Vienna extended thanks to extra services (Thursday and Sunday) from 26th December 2024 to 5th January 2025.
East Midlands Airport
New route to Vienna from 29th November to 23rd December 2024 with twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday services) operating during this time.
Edinburgh Airport
Additional services to Vienna from 26th December 2024 to 5th January 2025 means an extended Winter 24/25 Christmas Market season to the festive destination.
Glasgow Airport
- Brand-new Christmas Market route to Berlin with twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 29th November to 16th December 2024.
- New Christmas Market route to Vienna on sale with two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) operating from 28th November to 22nd December 2024.
Leeds Bradford Airport
Additional Monday and Friday services to Berlin from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025 means an extended Winter 24/25 Christmas Market season.
Winter 24/25 Christmas Market season extended to Vienna thanks to extra services (Monday and Friday) from 27th December 2024 to 6th January 2025.
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Brand-new Christmas Market route to Krakow with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 29th November to 16th December 2024.
Brand-new Christmas Market route to Prague thanks to the addition of Monday and Friday services from 29th November to 16th December 2024.
London Stansted Airport
Additional services (Monday and Friday) to Vienna from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025 means an extended Winter 24/25 Christmas Market season to the festive destination.
Winter 24/25 Christmas Market season to Prague extended thanks to extra flights (Monday and Friday) from 20th December 2024 to 6th January 2025.
Manchester Airport
New Christmas Market route to Berlin with two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.
Extra Thursday and Sunday services to Vienna from 28th November to 15th December 2024.
Additional Friday services to Cologne on 29th November 2024.
Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, with multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, the airline and city breaks operator Customers booking a Christmas Markets getaway can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit. Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include return flights with Jet2.com including 22kg baggage and 10kg hand luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas Market destinations in Europe.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said the announcement “represents a significant expansion to our winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme, with new routes and a new Christmas Markets programme from Liverpool John Lennon Airport all going sale, as well as additional capacity and season extensions.” He added: “With more customers looking to enjoy a festive break to a truly magical Christmas Market destination, we have no doubt that these new services will be enormous hits with holidaymakers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Based on the fantastic response to our arrival at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we know customers in Merseyside and the surrounding region will be jumping at the chance to enjoy a Christmas Market trip with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks too. Our Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme promises to be our best yet and we look forward to taking holidaymakers to their favourite Christmas Market destinations, as well as showcasing our award-winning flights and city breaks to them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.