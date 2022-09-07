A strategic review discussing the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be extended into September

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has described Doncaster Sheffield Airport as ‘vital’ as a consultation on the future of the airport has been extended until mid-September.

In mid-July (2022), the owner of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), the Peel Group, announced it would launch a six-week consultation period to see if operations from DSA would still be commercially viable - which has now been extended until mid-September.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport, formally known as Robin Hood Airport, was opened in 2005 after it was converted by the Peel Group from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

But why is DSA under threat - and when could it close? Here’s what you need to know.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Why is Doncaster Sheffield Airport under threat?

It is reported the Peel Group launched a “review of strategic options” and issued a statement which said the review “follows lengthy deliberations by the board of DSA which has reluctantly concluded that aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable”.

In its statement, it said that DSA never achieved a critical mass of passengers to become profitable, which was amplified by the withdrawal of Wizz Air, leaving the airport with Tui as the only base carrier.

The firm said the “challenge has been increased by other changes in the aviation market, the well-publicised impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and increasingly important environmental considerations”.

It said: “It has therefore been concluded that aviation activity may no longer be the use for the site which delivers the maximum economic and environmental benefit to the region.”

Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports Group, said: “It is a critical time for aviation globally. Despite pandemic-related travel restrictions slowly drawing to a close, we are still facing ongoing obstacles and dynamic long-term threats to the future of the aviation industry.

“The actions by Wizz to sacrifice its base at Doncaster to shore up its business opportunities at other bases in the South of England are a significant blow for the airport.”

What did Liz Truss say?

Truss has pledged she would get Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the new transport secretary, to investigate the proposals put forward to close the airport.

She said: “Regional airports including the Doncaster Sheffield Airport are a vital part of our economic growth and what I will make sure is that the new transport secretary is immediately onto this issue.

“I know she is, she’s already contacting the people in Doncaster and Sheffield to protect this airport and protect the vital infrastructure and connectivity to help our economy grow.”

When will a decision be made?

A statement released yesterday (23 August 2022) said the review will be extended until the end of 2022, and no further statement will be made until the results of the strategic review are announced.

It said: “To continue the uncertainty by prolonging the Strategic Review until the end of 2022 as requested without any tangible proposals to consider would be unsustainable for colleagues employed at the Airport and untenable for our business partners, airlines and passengers.

“However, we recognise that there is rising speculation as we approach the end of August about the next steps. We can therefore confirm that despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners, we have agreed an extension to the consultation to 16 September to allow more time for key stakeholders to conclude their discussions.”

With the review being extended into mid-September, travellers hope a “tangible proposal” will surface and save the airport - which is beneficial to the region.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “It’s disappointing that Peel do not seem willing to match our ambition for DSA and has not been able to unlock the evident potential of an airport with a prospective customer base of millions.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with Peel Group to find the best path forward for the communities of South Yorkshire, and I’ll be speaking directly to Government about the importance of our regional airport to the economic prospects of South Yorkshire.”

An online petition launched to “Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport” reached just under 99,000 signatures (at the time of writing), with one contributor saying: “Doncaster is a highly connected city with good motorway and railway links. How can the Government be serious about levelling up if it allows closure?”

Which airlines will be impacted by the closure?

DSA is one of two international commercial airports in Yorkshire, the other being Leeds Bradford, and in 2019 handled 1.4 million passengers.

In June 2022, airline operator Wizz Air announced that it was quitting the airport, making Tui the sole carrier.

As of 24 August 2022, Wizz Air and Tui are still departing from DSA to cities such as Kos, Antalya and Vilnius.