East Midlands Airport has announced its runway is "temporarily closed" this morning as its teams "work hard to clear it" after snow flurries

East Midlands Airport has announced its runway is "temporarily closed" this morning as its teams "work hard to clear it" after snow flurries. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

East Midlands Airport has temporarily closed its runway this morning (Sunday 3 December) because of weather conditions. The airport announced at 8am that its runway is shut due to the weather.

The airport said: “Due to snow, our runway is temporarily closed. Our teams are working hard to clear it, and we appreciate your patience as we work to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

“Your safety is our top priority. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today.”

It comes after Glasgow Airport was forced to cancel its flights yesterday morning (Saturday 2 December) due to “heavier than forecast snow”. The airport reopened a couple of hours later but passengers took to social media to criticise the airport for the disruption. One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Absolute shambles as usual”.

Police have declared a major incident in Cumbria with drivers struggling in treacherous snowy conditions. There have been multiple reports of vehicles stuck in traffic. Superintendent Andy Wilkinson. Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s roads.