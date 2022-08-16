One holidaymaker said they were refused boarding due to the type of bag that they had

Travellers heading abroad on holiday should be aware of strict rules regarding smart bags, a passenger has warned.

A holidaymaker was caught out by a regulation on an EasyJet flight and later similar restrictions apply on other airlines.

The warning comes as smart luggage is growing increasingly popular, but bags that contains a lithium battery or power bank is not welcome on all airlines.

What is a smart bag?

A smart bag contains a lithium battery or power bank which is used to power itself or to recharge other devices.

They have several high-tech features such as device charging, electronic locks and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.

Combining travel and technology, the trendy baggage is becoming more popular but it is not allowed on all flights.

According to one twitter user, they were refused boarding due to the type of bag that they had taken.

Pandora Sykes has warend fellowed passengers to be aware of what different airlines allows if you have smart luggage.

They told the LiverpoolEcho: "Beware anyone being so foolish to fly Easyjet - captain just refused to let us board our flights because our checked-in suitcases have USB ports (aka “smart bags”).

"Easyjet quietly changed their Ts&Cs a few weeks ago without telling their customers."

What are airline restrictions on bags?

EasyJet

For safety reasons the lithium battery/power bank needs to be disconnected.

If you are unable to remove it from your luggage, the airline will not be able to accept the bag on board.

In the hold

If the smart luggage is to be checked in and put in the hold, you need to disconnect and remove the lithium battery/power bank from the smart luggage at Bag Drop and take it into the cabin with you.

Any exposed terminals should be protected from short circuit.

In the cabin

If the smart luggage is to be carried in the cabin, you need to disconnect and remove the lithium battery/power bank from the smart luggage, but it can stay in the bag.

British Airways

If the lithium battery/power bank cannot be readily removed from Smart Baggage, the Smart Bag will not be accepted on the flight.

If you can easily remove the lithium battery/power bank, the Smart Bag is permitted for carriage, subject to the following conditions:

Lithium battery/Power banks up to and including 100Wh are acceptable for carriage.

Lithium battery/Power banks of more than 100Wh up to 160Wh, please see the information in the lithium batteries section for approval.

If the Wh rating of the Lithium battery / Power Bank is more than 160 Wh, or the Wh rating cannot be determined (e.g. not marked on the battery/Power Bank case) the lithium battery/power bank will not be accepted on the flight.

If the Smart Baggage is to be checked in and will travel in the hold, the lithium battery/power bank must be removed and carried in the cabin (terminals protected against short circuit).

If the Smart Baggage is to be carried in the cabin, you must be able to easily remove the lithium battery/power bank - but it can remain in the bag.

If you are bringing Smart Baggage with you, the airline asks passengers to ensure they are aware of the security requirements.

If your flight is operated by one of the partner airlines, you must contact that airline to ensure you are aware of their Smart Baggage restrictions.

Ryanair

You can take a ‘smart bag’ on the plane as your item of carry-on baggage.

However, you must remove the lithium battery before you put the bag in the overhead locker and the battery must stay with you at all times.

A ‘smart bag’ can be carried in the hold as checked-in luggage as long as you remove the lithium battery before handing the bag in at the bag-drop desk or the gate. You must take the battery on the plane with you.