Emerald Cruises has launched limited-time river cruises across Europe to let holidaymakers enjoy the best of spring. The luxury sailings are on board Emerald Cruises' Star-Ships which feature a swimming pool that transforms into a cinema and an award-winning active programme.

The luxury cruise operator Emerald Cruises saw record bookings in January, beating its previous best which took place in 2020, by 67 per cent. Ken Muskat, managing director of Scenic Group USA, the parent company of the two cruise lines, said: “The exceptional January bookings are a testament to the unparalleled experiences we offer across our fleet. This milestone not only reflects our team's hard work and dedication but also the confidence and desire for travel that our guests are demonstrating. The robust start to 2024 signals a promising wave season ahead."

For Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, the best-selling river cruise in January was the “Rhine Highlights” itinerary. For ocean cruises, the most popular itinerary was Scenic Eclipse’s expedition to the Arctic.

This spring the cruise operator is offering holidaymakers the chance to see rolling hills along the banks of the Danube as well as the majestic tulip fields of the Netherlands. Listed are some of the best itineraries Emerald Cruises has on offer.

Emerald Cruises has launched limited-time river cruises across Europe this spring. (Photo: Emerald Cruises)

See Europe’s great gardens along the Rhine

Discover Central Europe’s finest gardens coming to life on the eight-day Tulips and the Rhine. Visit the famed tulips of the Keukenhof Gardens in Amsterdam before setting sail on your luxury Emerald Cruises Star-Ship.

Stroll through the historic old town of Cologne to the Botanical Gardens, one of the oldest and most extensive in Germany, with over 10,000 plants. Visit Schwetzingen Palace and its ornate castle grounds, or hike through vineyards flanking the spa town of Bad-Dürkheim. In Strasbourg, wander through cobbled lanes, where hanging baskets of spring flowers adorn half-timbered houses, and returning to Germany the following day for a guided tour of Breisach and Neuf-Brisach, two cities divided by the Rhine but sharing a love of the region’s viticulture.

Prices start from £1,805 per person based on 6 April 2024 departure, including flights, transfers, meals and excursions.

Discover Central Europe’s finest gardens coming to life on the eight-day Tulips and the Rhine. (Photo: Emerald Cruises)

Tulips in the Netherlands

See kaleidoscopic tulips in the Netherlands on the eight-day Holland & Belgium in Bloom cruise. Visit Zaanse Schans to see historic spinning windmills or enjoy a guided bike tour to Waterland, passing picturesque scenery and fields of tulips.

Take a combined food and cycling tour in Rotterdam, and see the artworks of the Mauritshuis museum during your visit to The Hague. Arriving in Belgium, you’ll have the opportunity to see Antwerp on a guided walking tour, before venturing back to the Netherlands the following day for a stroll through the royal gardens of Paleis Het Loo in Nijmegen. Return to Amsterdam and experience traditional Holland during a visit to the beloved Keukenhof Gardens, where rows of technicolour flowers stretch as far as the eye can see.

Prices start from £1,960 per person - a 35 per cent saving on brochure price - based on 7 April 2024 departure, including flights, transfers, meals and excursions.

See kaleidoscopic tulips in the Netherlands on the eight-day Holland & Belgium in Bloom cruise. (Photo: Emerald Cruises)

Flower banks of the Danube

The eight-day Danube Delights itinerary is the perfect adventure for holidaymakers keen to see the capitals of Europe bloom. Sailing from Budapest, see the famous Baroque gardens of Bratislava Castle and discover the idyllic green space of Danube Island on a bike ride through Vienna.

Hike verdant slopes to the fairytale Dürnstein Castle, or relax on your luxury Emerald Cruises Star-Ship while admiring the natural beauty of the Unesco World Heritage-listed Wachau Valley. Cycle to the Walhalla Monument on one of Emerald Cruises’ fleet of bikes for panoramas over the beautiful landscape.