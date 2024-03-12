English Tourism Week 2024: What is it, how can you get involved - and the top five most popular tourist hotspots to visit in England
English Tourism Week dances onto the scene every year from 15 to 24 March, offering a chance to explore what the country has to offer through its vibrant tourism scene. King Charles is a patron of the event who said that “we are incredibly lucky to be blessed with such a rich assortment of historic and cultural gems in this country”.
To help with some inspiration the Camping and Caravanning Club has unveiled the top five most popular tourist hotspots in England that can be visited during English Tourism Week. The hotspots include Stonehenge in Wiltshire and the Natural History Museum in London.
The theme for this year’s English Tourism Week is “You’re Welcome” to send the message that everyone working in tourism is ready and willing to welcome visitors back. Throughout the week there will be a series of events showcasing great visitor experiences and highlighting the value of tourism to England’s economy.
