As demand for travel booms and is expected to increase this year, travellers are being urged to check before they set off on their holidays to see if any strikes are taking place. Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe as employees fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute. There have already been strikes that have caused travel chaos for those jetting off to Europe - and there could be more disruption on the way.

Listed are all the strikes that have already taken place and that could cause a threat to travel to Europe over the next few months. Also listed is the disruption that is expected to take place amid the Paris Olympics.

Travellers are urged to check before they set off on their holidays to Europe as last minute strikes could cause travel chaos. (Photo: Getty Images)

Germany airport strikes

On Thursday (February 1) airports in Germany were hugely disrupted as union Verdi called for a strike. It caused flight cancellations and delays at major airports.

All departures for the day from Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart were cancelled before the strike started. About four-fifths of flights in Cologne and one-third in Dusseldorf were also cancelled.

Airport operator group ADV estimated that about 1,100 flights in total would be cancelled or delayed, affecting some 200,000 passengers, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany transport strike

On Friday (February 2), buses, trams and underground services ground to a halt in Germany as members of the Verdi union walked out over staff shortages and working hours.

Bus and tram stations across 80 cities in Germany were at a standstill as 90,000 public transport workers walked out. Wage negotiations for public transport have been taking place across Germany, and Verdi said it demands a one-time payment of 3,000 euros (£2,566) to adjust for inflation.

'Open-ended strikes' could hit Germany's rail network in the coming months if an agreement is not reached by the March 3 deadline.

Finland airport strikes

Members of Finland's JHL union, which represents around 12,000 airport workers, announced a 48-hour strike on February 1 and 2. The Finnish national carrier, FinnAir, confirmed it cancelled some 550 flights between February 1 and 2 due to widespread strikes.

Due to the large number of cancelled flights, the carrier warned processing times for cancellations and the rerouting of customers would take approximately two days. Finavia confirmed that six airports – Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi-Tornio, Kokkola-Pietarsaari, Pori and Savonlinna – have been closed as a result of the political strike.

France seven-month strike notice

Disruption is expected on the Ile-de-France bus and metro network as CGT-RATP has announced a seven month strike notice from February 5 to September 9. Workers at the state owned public transport company say they are walking out over pay, and the strikes could hit during the Paris 2024 Olympics if a deal is not reached.