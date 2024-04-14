Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ABTA, the travel association, has issued an urgent warning to UK holidaymakers travelling with hand luggage this summer. Both holidaymakers and business travellers are being urged to remind themselves of the current airport security rules for hand luggage, including all banned items.

The advice comes after the government extended the deadline for some airports to implement the next-generation scanners. These scanners would end the 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage and allow electronic devices to remain in luggage when going through the security process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the original deadline for these changes to be implemented was 1 June many UK airports have warned that they would not be fully ready by then. While some UK airports may implement the changes sooner than others, for the duration of the summer months ABTA is warning passengers to check the airport’s specific rules.

UK holidaymakers have been issued an urgent hand luggage warning to “avoid unnecessary delays” at UK airports this summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at ABTA – The Travel Association said: "When fully implemented, the new airport scanners will make things faster and strengthen security. However, the recent extensions from the government show that there is still some way to go before the new security rules are consistently in place across UK airports.

"With that in mind, our best advice is to prepare for your travels with the existing rules in mind. That way, you’ll be ready to comply whatever the scenario, avoiding any unnecessary delays through security and any difficulties when returning from your destination. You can also check with your airport in advance – and we’d also recommend checking with your return airport too."

Many UK airports still have not got the technology in place to allow liquids and electronics to stay in bags. So for now, the majority of hand luggage rules at security remain the same across the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad