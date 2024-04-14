Summer holidays 2024: Jet2 issues warning to UK holidaymakers with flights booked during school summer holidays this year
Jet2 has issued a warning to UK holidaymakers with flights booked during the school summer holidays. The airline has urged passengers with booked flights to strive to get to the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.
The advice is particularly pointed for the summer where there will be an influx of travellers. High volumes during busy travel seasons can lead to lengthy queues and potential delays. If individuals do not adhere to the usual airport security protocols, this can also lead to hold ups of those behind them.
Further complications may arise while dropping off bags, taking into account differing airlines' hand luggage regulations. Passengers are advised to check hand luggage rules before setting off for the airport.
Jet2 said: "Please check this section of the website at least 12 hours before your flight for the latest flight information. Customers are advised to arrive at their departure airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time."
The airline also provided further guidance in case of delayed flights. The airline added: "In the event of any flight delays further information can be found by using the above search panel by entering your flight number or route.
“As a reminder check in desks will close 40 minutes before your scheduled departure time. Rest assured, in the event of flight disruption our dedicated Operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes at our UK-based HQ to get you on your way as soon as possible."
Jet2's hand luggage policy includes passengers being able to carry one piece of hand luggage for free provided it does not exceed 10kg and measures no more than 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, including wheels and handles. Should your hand luggage be overweight or oversized, it will need to be placed in the aircraft hold, possibly incurring an additional fee.
Additionally, a small personal item such as a handbag, laptop bag, or airport purchase is permitted onboard, as long as it fits under the seat in front of you. A Jet2 spokesperson said: "All hand luggage is carried in the cabin at our discretion, and we reserve the right to check it into the aircraft hold for operational or capacity reasons. If this happens, make sure you take all valuable items (including travel documents, money, medication, keys, spare lithium batteries, and any electronic items containing lithium batteries) and carry these with you in the cabin."
