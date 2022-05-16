Temperatures may be cooler in the UK in October, but there are many destinations to escape to for some much needed sun
The autumn season may still be several months away, but it is never too early to start planning your next break.
October is usually on the chilly side in the UK, with temperatures dropping to a daily high of around 14C and conditions mostly being overcast with hints of rain.
If the cooler weather isn’t for you, October is a great time to head abroad as you will miss the summer rush, meaning prices should generally be cheaper since you are travelling off peak - providing you miss the October half-term holidays.
So if you are keen on escaping to soak up some autumnal sun this year, here are a few destinations you could visit where the weather will still be lovely and hot.
1. Seville, Spain
Temperatures can reach around 26C in Seville in October and it has plenty of attractions to keep holidaymakers entertained. It is located in the south of the country in the region and province of Andalusia on the Guadalquivir river. Seville is Spain’s fourth largest city and is known for its historic city centre, which features the Real Alcázar de Sevilla, the Seville Cathedral with the Giralda Tower and the Torre del Oro at the river.
2. Turkey
Holidaymakers can always expect to bask in temperatures around the mid-twenties when visiting the Turkish coast and in October, climes will usually be around 26C to 27C.The Antalya coast in particular offers plenty of sunshine and has sun, sand, sea to enjoy, alongside waterfalls and age-old ruins. Alternatively, Bodrum is a great location for shopping and has pretty marinas, palaces and a bustling nightlife to keep travellers entertained.
3. Greek Islands
The Greek islands boast average temperatures of around 22 to 25C in October and as it has passed the peak tourist season, you will be able to visit Greece’s attractions without having to jostle through crowds. Temperatures will vary depending on which island you choose, but the weather tends to be hotter towards the south, so Kos, Crete and Rhodes are all good options for this time of the year.
4. Cancun, Mexico
Cancun is a great option for those who love nothing more than lying on the beach in the sun, as temperatures reach highs of around 31C on average in October. October marks the decline of the wet season, with average rainfall dropping to 140mm, so it is very likely you will enjoy good weather at this time of the year. As well as its impressive golden beaches and bustling nightlife, visitors can explore ancient Maya ruins, beautiful cenotes and visit the Chichén Itzá, one of the seven wonders of the world.