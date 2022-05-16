4. Cancun, Mexico

Cancun is a great option for those who love nothing more than lying on the beach in the sun, as temperatures reach highs of around 31C on average in October. October marks the decline of the wet season, with average rainfall dropping to 140mm, so it is very likely you will enjoy good weather at this time of the year. As well as its impressive golden beaches and bustling nightlife, visitors can explore ancient Maya ruins, beautiful cenotes and visit the Chichén Itzá, one of the seven wonders of the world.