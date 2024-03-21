Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2holidays has announced it is expanding its programme of tours to the popular holiday destination of Bulgaria. The UK’s largest tour operator has revealed that it will be adding package holidays to the resort of Sozopol this summer.

Holidaymakers have been flocking to book holidays to Bulgaria due to its purse-friendly appeal, and the UK’s largest tour operator has responded to that demand by putting holidays on sale to the ancient seaside town. The new hotels on sale range from three to four-star and offer board options including bed and breakfast and all-inclusive, meaning customers can choose from a selection of accommodation to suit their needs and budgets.

Sozopol offers white sand beaches with charming architecture. Holidaymakers can visit the resort’s Old Town of cobbled streets, terracotta topped houses and distinctive wooden buildings, along with a wide variety of shops, bars and restaurants. For relaxation, there are the town’s two beautiful beaches - Central Beach and Harmanite Beach, or the incredible wild beach at Dyuni.

Jet2Holidays is expanding its programme to Bulgaria offering package holidays to Sozopol this summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Nature lovers can head to the Ropotamo Nature Reserve or the Blatoto Alepu National Park, while families can enjoy a fun-filled day in the Neptun Aqua Park, a 50,000 sq. metre waterpark. Customers travelling on a package holiday to Sozopol with Jet2holidays, can fly direct to Bulgaria (Bourgas) from nine UK airports.

Listed below are the airports Jet2 will be flying from to Sozopol in Bulgaria.



Birmingham



Bristol



East Midlands



Glasgow



Leeds Bradford



Liverpool John Lennon



London Stansted



Manchester



Newcastle International

The holiday packages will include transfers to and from Bulgaria Airport also included. The airline said there will be friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance with Jet2.com, all for a £60 per person booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be offering package holidays to Sozopol in Bulgaria for Summer 24 and expanding our offering in the region. The addition of this charming resort comes in response to strong demand for getaways to Bulgaria and gives holidaymakers even more choice.

“As well as being able to access this region, holidaymakers will also be able to enjoy the many benefits of booking a package holiday to Sozopol with Jet2holidays. These benefits, combined with our reputation of delivering exceptional customer service, means we are confident this resort will be popular with both customers and independent travel agents.”

Listed below are sample holiday packages the airline is offering to Sozopol.

Jet2holidays - Bulgaria, Bourgas Area, Sozopol, 3+ star Martinez, 7 nights All Inclusive departing from Glasgow on 18th June 2024. Price: £739 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Bulgaria, Bourgas Area, Sozopol, 4 star Duni Royal Marina Beach, 7 nights All Inclusive departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 6th June 2024. Price: £719 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays - Bulgaria, Bourgas Area, Sozopol, 4 star Viva Mare Beach Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 12th June 2024. Price: £559 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.