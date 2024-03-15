Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Loganair flight from Aberdeen to Bristol was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Newcastle yesterday (Thursday 14 March). The flight was around 40 minutes in before the 7700 squawk transmission was made by the crew.

Loganair flight LM45 is a routine scheduled flight between Aberdeen and Bristol. The flight departed Aberdeen at 17:40 local time and proceeded southbound to Bristol. Upon reaching the Carlisle area, the flight squawked 7700 and detoured east in the direction of Newcastle.

After around an hour or so in the air, LM45 landed safely into Newcastle following the emergency broadcast. The airline told NationalWorld that the aircraft was forced to divert due to a "technical issue".

The ‘squawk 7700’ call on board is a standard way to alert ground control of an issue or concern with the aircraft. It can be used for a variety of reasons and is standard practice in the industry.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “We can confirm Flight LM045 from Aberdeen to Bristol was diverted to Newcastle yesterday for a precautionary landing due to a technical issue. Onward travel was arranged for customers to allow them to get to their destinations as soon as possible.