Wizz Air: Hero British doctor helps deliver baby after woman goes into labour on flight to London
A British doctor on board a Wizz Air flight from Jordan to London helped deliver a baby mid-air. According to the doctor who works at Basildon Hospital, the expecting mother was lying on the floor outside the cockpit after her waters had broken.
Hassan Khan, 28, revealed he was flying home from a holiday in Amman on Saturday morning (9 March) when the flight crew called for a doctor. Hassan said the Jordanian woman did not speak any English and another passenger had to translate during the delivery.
He told the BBC: “I told the flight attendants what equipment I needed - which would include an oxygen mask, a clamp for the umbilical chord and a stethoscope - none of which they had on a plane, of course. People were saying it was miraculous. I only realised how significant it was after I had the chance to process it all.”
He added that he had only used towels during the “miraculous” delivery of the baby girl. The Wizz Air plane was diverted to Brindisi Airport, in southern Italy, so the 38-year-old mother and her baby could be taken to Perrino hospital.
Hassan said the woman's family updated him from the hospital and said that thanks to his aid, both her and her baby were in a good condition. The parents named the baby girl Sama, and told local Italian newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno that she didn't even need an incubator despite being two months premature. Hassan said that the flight attendants told him the baby was only the 75th infant to be born on a commercial flight.
