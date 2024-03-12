Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British doctor on board a Wizz Air flight from Jordan to London helped deliver a baby mid-air. According to the doctor who works at Basildon Hospital, the expecting mother was lying on the floor outside the cockpit after her waters had broken.

Hassan Khan, 28, revealed he was flying home from a holiday in Amman on Saturday morning (9 March) when the flight crew called for a doctor. Hassan said the Jordanian woman did not speak any English and another passenger had to translate during the delivery.

He told the BBC: “I told the flight attendants what equipment I needed - which would include an oxygen mask, a clamp for the umbilical chord and a stethoscope - none of which they had on a plane, of course. People were saying it was miraculous. I only realised how significant it was after I had the chance to process it all.”

A British doctor on board a Wizz Air flight from Jordan to London helped deliver a baby after a woman went into labour mid-air. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

He added that he had only used towels during the “miraculous” delivery of the baby girl. The Wizz Air plane was diverted to Brindisi Airport, in southern Italy, so the 38-year-old mother and her baby could be taken to Perrino hospital.