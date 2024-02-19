Wizz Air has launched a competition where 33 lucky winners can win a "trip of a lifetime" to an unknown destination for a 4-day all-expenses-paid holiday. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Wizz Air has launched the chance for Brits to win “a trip of a lifetime” to an ultimate mystery getaway where brave travellers will only discover their destination when they land. This exciting offer is part of the airline's new Let's Get Lost With Wizz campaign.

The flight will depart from London Gatwick to the unknown destination on 7 March, with those selected heading to an unknown location for four days of "fun, including cultural, culinary and adventure activities". Wizz Air said that the “question of kaftans and swimsuits or snow gear and hiking boots will be answered before departure” and winners will only be told what climate to pack for a few days ahead of the trip - no other clues will be revealed until touching down in the unknown location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could pose a packing challenge as travellers could either be heading for a snowy getaway or a beach vacation. But you're up for an adventure, this Wizz deal might be for you.

To enter for a chance to win a seat on this unique journey, UK residents can visit Wizz Air’s official Instagram page and follow the instructions on the company's latest reel. Entries close on February 22 at 12.01am and those chosen will be allowed to bring a guest. Thirty three lucky winners will be contacted via Instagram for the four-day all-expenses-paid holiday to remember.

Wizz Air flies from the UK to over 70 destinations worldwide, with popular locations last year including Morocco, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Spain. UK Wizz Air Managing Director, Marion Geoffroy said: “We love connecting our passengers to new countries, allowing them to meet new people and try new experiences. Going on a flight to an unknown destination is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we are pleased to be able to offer this to lucky winners here in the UK. Let’s Get Lost is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our British passengers and we hope to continue serving them as they travel the world and make new memories.”