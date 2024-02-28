Lufthansa City Airlines: New airline to launch flights this summer to popular European destinations - with two UK routes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new airline is launching flights this summer with two new UK routes to choose from. German flag carrier Lufthansa announced its new airline, Lufthansa City Airlines, last year.
The airline will expand Lufthansa's European route network and will be based primarily in Munich. There will also be a base at Frankfurt.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Initially, City will begin its operations with a fleet of "modern and economical Airbus" A319 planes. The airline's website claims that it will provide flights to "the most beautiful places in Europe".
The two new routes from the UK will operate from Munich, flying to both Birmingham and Manchester. Seven other routes will fly from Munich across Europe, including Berlin, Hanover and Bordeaux.
If the airline is successful more routes will also expand across Europe. Flights will go on sale from the end of April - ticket prices are yet to be revealed. A statement from the airline said: "Passengers on board Lufthansa City Airlines can expect the Lufthansa product offering and customer experience for short and medium-haul routes.”
Jens Fehlinger, managing director of City Airlines, previously said: "As a new airline and the youngest member of the Lufthansa Group, we are thrilled to fly daily from our home base in Munich to major European cities and remote regions. At our hub, we also offer fast and convenient connections to the worldwide Lufthansa route network."
Advertisement
Advertisement
City is not the only airline set to launch this year. British airline Global Airlines has revealed plans for new long-haul, transatlantic flights which could include flights from London to New York and Los Angeles by the end of 2024. The airline has already bought five Airbus A380s, with a successful test flight conducted this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.