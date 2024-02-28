Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new airline is launching flights this summer with two new UK routes to choose from. German flag carrier Lufthansa announced its new airline, Lufthansa City Airlines, last year.

The airline will expand Lufthansa's European route network and will be based primarily in Munich. There will also be a base at Frankfurt.

Initially, City will begin its operations with a fleet of "modern and economical Airbus" A319 planes. The airline's website claims that it will provide flights to "the most beautiful places in Europe".

The two new routes from the UK will operate from Munich, flying to both Birmingham and Manchester. Seven other routes will fly from Munich across Europe, including Berlin, Hanover and Bordeaux.

Lufthansa City Airlines will launch flights to its first destinations this summer including two UK routes. (Photo: Getty Images)

If the airline is successful more routes will also expand across Europe. Flights will go on sale from the end of April - ticket prices are yet to be revealed. A statement from the airline said: "Passengers on board Lufthansa City Airlines can expect the Lufthansa product offering and customer experience for short and medium-haul routes.”

Jens Fehlinger, managing director of City Airlines, previously said: "As a new airline and the youngest member of the Lufthansa Group, we are thrilled to fly daily from our home base in Munich to major European cities and remote regions. At our hub, we also offer fast and convenient connections to the worldwide Lufthansa route network."

