Man arrested after Luton Airport fire that ripped through car park

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the huge fire at Luton Airport that destroyed up to 1,500 cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with the car park fire that broke out at Luton Airport on Tuesday 10 October. The blaze destroyed up to 1,500 vehicles while flights at the airport were also grounded.

Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage last week. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terminal Car Park Two of the airport was engulfed by flames just before 9pm, with around 100 firefighters battling the blaze. All outbound flights from the airport were suspended until 3pm and inbound flights were diverted. Investigators believed the blaze was started when a diesel car, thought to be a Range Rover, suffered an electrical fault or leaking fuel line.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Police last week arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to their investigation into a significant fire in a car park at London Luton Airport on Tuesday (10 October). We are carrying out a thorough and diligent investigation into all potential lines of enquiry, as should be expected after such a major event. The man has been released on bail while our enquiries continue.”

The airport said it has responded to almost 16,500 customer queries since the fire. In a statement the airport said it was “unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable” but this was “still in the process of being assessed”.

Police have arrested a man over fire that ripped through car park at Luton Airport. (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

In a statement, the airport also apologised to customers with vehicles in the car park. It said: “We understand the distress this incident has caused for our car parking customers, and that many are still anxious for more detail. We’re sorry that we have not been able to respond as quickly as we would have liked.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company which built Luton Airport’s car park that went up in flames went bust in September - and was also involved in the building of new football stadiums. The firm was in the middle of building a new stand at Anfield stadium for Liverpool FC Anfield and redeveloping Fulham FC’s Craven Cottage Riverside Stand. It was also carrying out the repair works at St Andrew’s for Birmingham City football club and Northampton Town’s East Stand.