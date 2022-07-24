M20 is closed coastbound between junction 8 and junction 12

Drivers are being warned that the M20 is closed to “non-freight traffic” causing severe delays.

The measure has been implemented to manage HGVs and other freight heading for the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel as part of Operation Brock.

It comes as AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”.

National Highways warned on Sunday of “severe delays” in Kent for people heading towards Dover or Eurotunnel.

What junctions are closed?

The M20 in Kent is closed for non-freight traffic coastbound between J8 (Maidstone) and J12 (Folkestone).

The M20 eastbound entry slip roads at J9, J10 and J11 are closed to help manage traffic flows.

The Londonbound carriageway is fully open to all vehicles and is flowing freely.

Road users are advised to expect delays on the M20 eastbound/coastbound on approach to J8 as a result of the closure.

EU bound freight traffic as well as being queued within the M20 coastbound carriageway are also being queued within the coastbound contraflow to assist with managing capacity.

How bad are the delays at Folkstone?

Eurotunnel said its service at Folkestone was delayed, with processing time from check-in to boarding estimated to be about 90 minutes.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said Eurotunnel-bound motorists are trying to find alternative routes and warned that “many are waiting for several hours” to get to the terminal.

He said: “Dover has now recovered, but Folkestone has become the hotspot of holiday hell.

“Drivers are now trying to find alternative routes down to the Eurotunnel terminal at J11a on the M20.

“Holidaymakers are trying to use the M2 and then find ways to drop down into the A20 and the terminal via the back roads.

“Drivers heading to Folkestone need to be prepared. We have seen that many are waiting for several hours before they get to the terminal, so all the pre-journey vehicle checks are key along with carrying plenty of food, water and entertainment for younger travellers.”

How have holidaymakers reacted?

One man, who was travelling with his wife and two children on Sunday by Eurotunnel, said it was a “stressful” experience being stuck for eight hours in the car before boarding a train.

The man, who gave his name only as Eugene, told the PA news agency that while travelling to France by car suits his family, he would rethink it if every journey was likely to involve such major delays.

The 53-year-old said: “Have made this journey a number of times pre-pandemic and pre-Brexit. No such issues apart from occasional minor delay. A shame that this has occurred.”

What is the diversion route?

The diversion for all light vehicles such as cars (including tourist traffic bound for Eurotunnel and Port of Dover) and HGVs under 15’6 for local destinations is:

Exit the M20 at J8 and take the third exit at the roundabout and at the next roundabout take the first exit on to the A20

Remain on the A20 to Ashford and at the Drovers Roundabout and take the fourth exit on to the A28

Follow the A28 to the second roundabout with the B2229 at the roundabout take the first exit B2229 (Brookfield Road) and continue to the second roundabout with the A2042

Take the third exit on to the A2042 and head east

Remain on the A2042 and at the first roundabout and take the first exit on to the A2042

Follow the A2042 onto the A2070 and at the first roundabout and take the second exit to remain on the A2070 to the M20 J10A roundabout

Take the third exit on to the A20 and remain on the A20 to rejoin the M20 at J1

Non freight traffic for the Eurotunnel can access at J11A from the A2

Due to heavy congestion on the diversion route on the A20 around the entry to Eurotunnel, tourist traffic bound for Port of dover is advised to follow the below strategic diversion route: