M23 will be closed at the junction with M25 all weekend

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorway will be closed at a key junction for several days, it has been announced.

The M23 is shut due to roadworks this weekend.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being warned to find alternative routes.

Traffic is beginning to build in the area, according to the AA.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the M23 shut?

It is closed on the northbound carriageway at junction 8 near the M25 junction 7.

How long will it be closed?

The M23 will be shut all weekend.

National Highways warns it will be closed until the early hours of Monday (14 August).

Why is the M23 shut?

It is closed for road works.

AA Traffic explains: “Road closed and delays due to weekend bridge works until the early hours of Monday morning on M23 Northbound at J8 (M25 Interchange).”

Previously the section of the M23 between junction 8 and junction 10 was converted into a smart motorway between 2017 and 2020, in a project costing £164m.

What has National Highways said?

In a post on Twitter, National Highways - South East wrote: “Please be aware that the M23 northbound at J8 near the M25 J7 is closed for planned roadworks over the weekend.

“There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the approach back towards J8 near Horley, so please plan ahead or seek an alternative route if possible.”

Will Gatwick Airport be affected?

AA Traffic has warned: “Congestion to halfway to J9 (Gatwick Airport).”

If you are driving to Gatwick Airport for a flight this weekend, make sure to be aware of the closure and plan ahead.

How bad is the traffic?

Traffic on M23. Picture: Traffic England

AA Traffic warns drivers there are “severe delays” this morning.

On its traffic map, it says: “Road closed and delays due to weekend bridge works until the early hours of Monday morning on M23 Northbound at J8 (M25 Interchange).

“Congestion to halfway to J9 (Gatwick Airport) and also seeing delays through Reigate as traffic avoids the closure. Detour in operation.”

AA Traffic adds: “Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays increasing on M23 Northbound in Surrey. Average speed ten mph.”

There are also delays on the M25 close to junction 7.

AA Traffic explains: “Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J7 M23 J8. Average speed 25 mph.”

What is the diversion route?

A detour and diversion route is in place this weekend due to the closure of the M23.

AA Traffic explains: “Detour in operation - head onto the M25 Clockwise to junction 8. Exit at Junction 8 and turn around back onto the M25 anti clockwise where you can rejoin the M23.”

How long is the M23?

The M23 is 15.9 miles long.

It was built between 1972 and 1975.

The M23 runs from Hooley, in Surrey, down past Redhill, Gatwick Airport and Crawley.

A spur runs from junction 9 to Gatwick Airport.

There are six junctions on the M23 currently: