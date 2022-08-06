M1 was partially closed near Watford, Hertfordshire

A major motorway was shut due to a collision.

The M1 was closed southbound in Hertfordshire this morning (6 August), National Highways has said.

Traffic was building in the area.

A diversion route was in place, it has been announced.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the M1 closed and what junctions are affected?

The M1 in Hertfordshire was closed southbound between J6 (St Albans) and J5 (Watford).

Why is the M1 closed?

It was shut due to collision, Highways England have said.

What has National Highways said?

National Highways - East tweeted: “ The #M1 is closed southbound between J6 #St Albans and J5 #Watford due to a collision. More information to follow. “

It warns that the accident involved an “overturned” vehicle.

Disruption is expected to last until after 9am.

In an update, National Highways - East said: “All lanes are open on the #M1 southbound between J6 #St Albans and J5 #Watford following an earlier collision. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 10 mins and approx. 1 mile of congestion remains.”

M1 motorway. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Is there a diversion route in place?

National Highways has announced that there is a diversion route in place.

It is as follows: Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M1 southbound at J6

At the end of the exit slip ‘Waterdale’ turn left on to the A405/St Albans Road/Kingsway North Orbital Road

At the Leavesdon roundabout/A41 Interchange take the 1st exit on the A41 ‘N. Western Avenue’.

At the Dome roundabout take the 2nd exit continuing on the A41 ‘Colne Way’/N. Western Avenue’.

At the Berrygrove roundabout take the 2nd exit to access the M1 J5 southbound entry slip.

How bad is the traffic?

AA Traffic warns: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J6A M25 J21 and J5 A41 Colne Way (Watford). Average speed ten mph.”

When did the M1 open and how long is it?

The M1 motorway connects London to Leeds, where it joins the A1(M) near Aberford, to connect to Newcastle. It was the first inter-urban motorway to be completed in the UK.

The first motorway in the country was the Preston By-pass, which later became part of the M6.

Most of the M1 was opened between 1959 and 1968. The southern end was extended in 1977 and the northern end was extended in 1999.

It is is 193 miles (311 km) long.

The M1 was built in four phases.

Plans for a motorway network across the United Kingdom pre-dated the Second World War.

In 1923, Lord Montagu formed a company to build a ‘motorway like road’ from London to Birmingham.

However it wasn’t until 26 years later when the Special Roads Act 1949 was passed.

This law allowed for the construction of roads limited to specific vehicle classifications, and in the 1950s, the country’s first motorways were given the government go-ahead.

In the early days, the M1 had no speed limits, crash barriers, or lighting, and had soft shoulders rather than hard.

The first section of the M1 to open was between Junction 5 for Watford and Junction 18 for Crick/Rugby.

It opened on 2 November 1959.

