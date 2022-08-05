A2 is shut near Gravesend and Rochester

A road is shut after a serious crash involving a car and a lorry.

The A2 is closed in both directions this morning, National Highways has said.

An air ambulance is set to land at the scene.

Drivers are warned to expected disruption as a result.

Here is all you need to know:

Where are the closures?

A2 is currently shut in both directions between the A227 and the junction with the M2.

Emergency services include paramedics and an air ambulance are attending the scene.

What has National Highways said?

National Highways - South East tweeted: “#A2 is closed in both directions between #A227 near #Cobham #Gravesend and #M2 J1 / #A289 near #Rochester due to a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“Kent Police and an Air Ambulance are in attendance.

“Barrier damage also reported. Updates to follow soon.”

Have Kent Police said anything?

Kent Police have released a statement on social media about the collision.

The force’s official account tweeted: “Our officers and paramedics are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving a lorry and a car on the London-bound carriageway of the A2 near Gravesend.

“Both carriageways are currently closed and motorists may wish to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion.”

Kent County Council Highways added: “Cobham, A2 Watling Street: Both carriageways are currently closed between Cobham and Gravesend following an RTC on the Londonbound carriageway.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Expect long delays and use an alternative route where possible.”

Is there a diversion route in place?

National Highways - South East’s tweet about the incident on the A2 says “diversion routes in operation”.

However the official diversion route has yet to be announced.

How bad is the traffic?

Drivers are facing “severe” delays on the A2 following the crash.

AA Traffic map warns: “Severe delays of 14 minutes on A2 Eastbound between A227 Wrotham Road (Gravesend / Tollgate Services) and Valley Drive (Henhurst / Cobham Services). Average speed five mph.”

It also says there are: “Severe delays of twelve minutes on A2 Westbound in Kent. Average speed five mph.”

How long is A2 and where does it go?

The A2 is a major road in south-east England, connecting London with the English Channel port of Dover in Kent.

This route has always been of importance as a connection between London and sea trade routes to Continental Europe. It was originally known as the Dover Road.

The M2 motorway has replaced part of the A2 as the strategic route.

It is 79 miles in length and it follows a similar route to that of a Celtic ancient trackway.

The current road was given the name A2 during the Great Britain road numbering scheme in the 1920s.