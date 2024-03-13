The incident happened when the TUI flight TOM2103 landed at Manchester Airport shortly after 6pm on Monday (11 March). The flight had travelled three hours and 40 minutes from Madeira and arrived at Terminal 2. Armed police based at Manchester Airport boarded the Boeing 737 as soon as the aircraft had landed.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that officers escorted a man off the jet and arrested him in connection with a warrant for an offence in Derbyshire. There was no incident during the flight.

Manchester Evening News reports that another passenger on board the flight, which departed Funchal Airport in Madeira just after 2pm, said fellow passengers were surprised when they learned there would be a delay before they would be allowed to disembark. The passenger said: "A British male was then seen to be arrested by three police officers from Greater Manchester Police, handcuffed and led away to awaiting police vehicles outside terminal two." He added that the arrested man was aged in his mid 20s and appeared to be with a group of other men.