Mexico volcano eruption: Foreign Office warns UK holidaymakers of flight cancellations and holiday disruption - latest updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK holidaymakers have been issued a Mexico travel warning after the Popocatépetl volcano, 50 miles from the country's capital, has erupted 13 times in the past day. Britons heading there now have been warned that a volcanic eruption could disrupt their plans and even pose a health risk.
Volcanic ash has disrupted flights out of Mexico City's largest airport on Tuesday (27 February) and caused another airport even closer to the volcano to temporarily suspend activity. Mexico City's Benito Juárez international airport said at least 22 flights were cancelled due to safety concerns after ash was found in some planes during safety checks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In Puebla, a city close to the volcano, airport operations were temporarily suspended yesterday (Wednesday 28 February) due to the gas and fumes. Mexico City's airport also warned yesterday that “operations could be suspended” with its website showing a number of cancellations and delays. The airports official account posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “our priority is safety in operations”.
Gov.uk recently updated its advice on visiting Mexico. Under 'Warnings and Insurance', the government information website currently reads: "On February 27, ash fall from Popocatépetl caused flight disruption, including cancellations at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. If you are travelling, you should check your flight status direct with your airline."
It added: "The Popocatepetl and Colima volcanoes are active and closed to the public. There are danger zones around both volcanoes, the size of which can change depending on the current level of activity.
"A 7-mile (12km) exclusion zone is currently in place around Popocatépetl volcano, which is 57 miles (92 km) from Mexico City centre and 39 miles (64km) from Puebla. The alert level at Popocatépetl is Level 2 of the Amber tier. Check with your tour or flight operator or follow Benito Juárez international airport on twitter.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more information and updates, UK holidaymakers can consult the Mexican Disaster Prevention Centre website. Volcanic ashes are especially dangerous for aviation, not only because they reduce visibility but because they can act as an abrasive, damaging an aircraft’s wings and fuselage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.