Around 1,500 passengers on a luxury cruise found themselves stranded on board in Spain on Tuesday (2 April) due to document issues. The passengers were stranded on board in the port of Barcelona as Spanish border officials prevented 69 Bolivian nationals from entering the country due to allegedly travelling on false visas.

Officials only discovered this, according to police sources who spoke to Spanish journalists, after the MSC Armonia had disembarked from Brazil, heading for Europe. The claim was only made against Bolivian nationals, however, none of the passengers were allowed to leave the cruise ship on Tuesday.

Rafael Kondlatsch, a 40-year-old Brazilian journalist who was aboard, told Spanish outlet El Pais: “We are prisoners here, together with the Bolivians.” According to Olive Press, dozens of police vehicles met the ship when it arrived in the port of Barcelona.

Around 1,500 passengers on board MSC Armonia luxury cruise are stranded in Barcelona port as 69 Bolivians are “travelling on false visas”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday (3 April), the passengers were informed via the intercom system that a chartered flight to Rome was being organised for those that wished to take it. The Bolivians however were still not given permission to leave.

According to El Pais, the passengers of the cruise were also told that they could leave the ship as they pleased, but they needed to take their passports with them and get back to the boat before 2am on Thursday (4 April). Spanish authorities are reported to have said that MSC should take responsibility for returning the 69 Bolivians back to South America. According to a statement from the company, it is working with Spanish officials “to manage the situation with a number of passengers from Bolivia, including families and children, who are travelling with invalid documentation”.