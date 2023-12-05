Munich Airport has cancelled all of its flights due to "freezing rain" and severe weather conditions

Munich Airport has cancelled all flights due to "freezing rain" and severe weather conditions. (Photo: DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Munich Airport has suspended all flights this morning (Tuesday 5 December) due to freezing rain. All flights have been cancelled until noon (11am GMT) and the airport has warned that flights scheduled later in the day are likely to be cancelled too as a result of the severe weather conditions.

Destinations of cancelled flights include places such as Paris, Madrid and Istanbul. It comes after the airport announced a temporary shutdown on Monday night (4 December) as a result of weather forecasts for Tuesday

Several British Airways and Lufthansa flights to Munich have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport due to the weather conditions in Germany. The airport said on its website: “The operating areas will be de-iced in the first half of the day. The plan is to allow air traffic to resume from midday. However, it can be assumed that the majority of flights will also have to be cancelled during the rest of the day for safety reasons."

Southern Germany as well as neighbouring Austria and Switzerland have been experiencing heavy snowfall which has affected public transport all over the region. Flights at the airport were grounded on Saturday (2 December) following heavy snowfall in the city and in Germany's southern state of Bavaria.

Two people died in a collision between a car and a tractor-trailer in upper Bavaria, after their car skidded under the rear of a truck. The truck had come to a stop across the highway overnight due to frozen rain on the highway's surface, the news agency DPA reported.

The A99 near Munich was also shut down in both directions after 13 vehicles were involved in a mass accident, according to the DPA. There was no immediate information about possible injuries.

