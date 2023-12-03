London Stansted Airport has warned passengers to expect further flight delays and cancellations due to the weather

London Stansted Airport has warned passengers to expect further flight delays and cancellations due to the weather. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Further delays and cancellations could hit London Stansted Airport due to the cold weather, airport bosses have warned. Its runway in Essex remains open but passengers are warned to allow extra travel time.

The airport has told holidaymakers to check their travel plans amid a weather warning for the east of England. A yellow weather warning has been put in place with safety concerns having been raised about iced-over surfaces. The Met Office said icy patches would be likely to create "difficult travel conditions" today (Sunday 3 December).

Stansted Airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Our runway remains open but please check with your airline for up-to-date flight information and allow extra travel time today." It followed a post yesterday which said cold weather conditions "are impacting some of our airlines, causing some delays or cancellations" warning that the terminal will be "busier than usual" while delays were ongoing.

This morning East Midlands Airport had to “temporarily close” its runway because of weather conditions. The airport announced at 8am that its runway is shut due to the weather.

The airport said: “Due to snow, our runway is temporarily closed. Our teams are working hard to clear it, and we appreciate your patience as we work to resume normal operations as soon as possible. Your safety is our top priority. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today.”