The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill - with London and the South East the worst effected. The action will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year, which will coincide with train strikes.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes across the country from December 16 to January 7.

Almost three-quarters of members voted for strike action on a nearly 59% turnout, well above the required legal threshold of 50%, the PCS said.

What dates are the National Highways strikes?

On the dates below all National Highways traffic officer service employees will strike:

North West, North East and Yorkshire and Humber 16, 17 December, 3, 4 January.

16, 17 December, 3, 4 January. London and South East 22, 23, 24, 25 December, 3, 4 January.

22, 23, 24, 25 December, 3, 4 January. West Midlands and South West 30, 31 December, 3, 4 January.

30, 31 December, 3, 4 January. East Midlands and East of England 3, 4, 6, 7 January.

3, 4, 6, 7 January. What impact will it have on the roads?

The PCS has said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill. It said it has “targeted at areas that will have a significant impact on employers’ operations and the government”. Although it is unknown how severe the impact will be until the strikes start.

General Secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) Mark Serwotka. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

What has the PCS said?

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce.

“With the serious cost-of-living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free. The government is in the driving seat here – it’s in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table.”

PCS will be announcing strike dates in other departments, including the Home Office, over the next few weeks.

How do the National Highways strikes coincide with train strikes?

The PCS has timed the National Highways strikes to coincide with train strikes - making travelling across the country around Christmas even more difficult. The first 48-hour RMT strike will be held on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December, followed by repeat action on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 December which will coincide with National Highways walks outs across the north of England. TSSA members will also hold 24-hour strikes on 16, 17 December on Avanti West Coast and on c2C, which serves more than two dozen stations between east London and south Essex, on 17 December.

