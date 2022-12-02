The strike action will affect several airlines and flights at Britain’s busiest airport

The 72-hour strike action will affect flights operated by 10 major airlines from Heathrow Terminals 2, 3 and 4, impacting holidaymakers heading abroad for a Christmas break. Around 350 members of Unite working for aviation services firm Menzies will walk out from 4am on Friday 16 December, which will lead to some flight disruption.

Flights operated by Air Canada, American Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss Air, Air Portugal, Austrian Airlines, Qantas, Egypt Air, Aer Lingus and Finnair are most likely to be affected by the three-day strike action .

Ground handling workers are walking out in protest over pay after Unite said staff have been offered a flat rate increase – which it branded a real-terms pay cut. The Unite union said workers have not received a "fair" pay offer and it is dedicated to defending its members.

Travellers face disruption at Heathrow Airport in December due to strikes (Photo: Getty Images)

Unite General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Menzies needs to have a long, hard look at itself. This is a highly lucrative company, which has made a fair pay offer to one group of its workers but isn’t prepared to make a similar offer to its ground handlers.

“Unite is entirely dedicated to defending its members’ jobs, pay and conditions. Our members at Menzies will continue to receive the union’s complete support.”

The action follows a similar dispute in November when a three-day strike hit passengers at the airport. A Heathrow spokesman said: “We are aware of industrial action proposed by Menzies colleagues from 16-18 December.

“We encourage airport partners who would be affected to continue with their contingency planning and we will support them to minimise the impact on passengers, should the strike go ahead.”

Around 350 members of Unite working for aviation services firm Menzies will walk out (Photo: Getty Images)

The strike action comes as the UK braces for the biggest wave of industrial action in decades this winter as thousands of workers are set to walk out over disputes over pay, conditions and terms. Winter strikes will hit a range of public services including the NHS, railways, postal services and education as staff demand improvements.

Union members working on England’s roads also announced on Friday (2 December) 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from 16 December 16 to 7 January. The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill and will coincide with planned strikes by RMT members on the railways.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own workforce.

“With the serious cost-of-living crisis, they deserve to be paid properly for the important work they do, keeping our roads running safe and free. The government is in the driving seat here – it’s in a position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table.”

