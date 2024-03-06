A student pilot and trainer have been killed after two planes crashed into each other mid-air in Kenya. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Two people have been killed after a training aircraft and a passenger plane collided mid-air in Kenya. The aircraft collided above Nairobi National Park in the capital, sending the smaller plane crashing down.

A student pilot and trainer were killed in the incident. The bigger plane, a Dash 8 operated by Safarilink Aviation, had 44 people on board, including five crew. It was heading to the coastal tourist resort town of Diani when crew reported a loud bang soon after take-off from Wilson Airport and decided to turn back, the airline reported.

The plane belonging to a flight school and the Safarilink passenger aircraft collided at 10.05am (7.05am GMT) yesterday (Tuesday 5 March), Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.