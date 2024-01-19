Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced Londoners will not pay anything more for single tube and bus fares until at least March 2025. Khan said he would provide £123m of extra funding to Transport for London (TfL) from the Greater London Authority for the fare freeze.

He added that the funding will help keep fares down, support passengers struggling with the cost of living and aid the city’s recovery from the pandemic. Many single tube fares would have risen by another 20p had TfL matched government-set fare increases, adding about £90 a year to the cost of a typical commute, according to City Hall.

The freeze comes just months before the next mayoral election in May. Khan has frozen fares before, when he was elected mayor in 2016. This lasted until March 2021 when TfL agreed to increase prices as a condition of central government emergency funding during the pandemic.

Commenting on his latest announcement, Khan said: “Not only will this put money back in people’s pockets, making transport more affordable for millions of Londoners, but will encourage people back on to our public transport network. This will help to boost London’s culture, retail and hospitality sectors.”

He said the repeated freezes had made Transport for London 21% cheaper in real terms in the face of high inflation, adding: “Whenever I can freeze fares, I do so. As we continue building a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone, making public transport more affordable and appealing will continue to be a key part of my plan.”

The fare freeze will apply to pay-as-you-go fares on London’s buses, tube, Docklands Light Railway and trams, and most within the city on London Overground and the Elizabeth line, although some routes will be affected by the national rail fare increase.

