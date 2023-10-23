The Foreign Office has issued advice for those travelling to France after airports in the country have been targeted by several bomb threats

Is it safe to travel to France? Latest advice after airports hit by fake bomb threats. (Photo: Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

France has raised its national threat level to Emergency Attack Level following an attack which took place in the town of Arras on Friday 13 October. A 20-year-old terrorist suspect, who had been under surveillance, walked into his old high school in Arras and stabbed to death a French teacher, and injured three others.

On Wednesday 18 October eight French airports received identical bomb threats. Six of these, including Lille, Lyons, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais were evacuated so security checks could be carried out.

Bomb threats were also received by at least 14 airports on Thursday 19 October and again on Friday 20 October where 15 regional airports had threats made against them including Biarritz, Bordeaux, Nice and Toulouse in the south to Lille and Brest in the north. At least 130 flights had to be cancelled due to the bomb scares.

Tour sites in the country have also been targeted. The Palace of Versailles was closed for the fifth time in a week on Friday after yet another threat.

On Thursday Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said that 18 people, mainly minors, had been arrested in a space of 48 hours but he stressed that France was under no specific threat. While on Friday Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti told RTL radio that 22 investigations have been launched. French authorities are using IP addresses and phone numbers to identify those responsible. Calling in a fake bomb threat is a crime in France that carries up to three years in prison and a €45,000 (£39,000) fine.

Here is the latest on whether it is safe to travel to France including government advice and how safe it is to travel to the country’s capital.

Is it safe to travel to France right now?

France currently has its national threat level to the highest level which is described as “maximum vigilance and protection in the event of an imminent threat of a terrorist act or in the immediate aftermath of an attack.” The Foreign Office does not advise against travelling to France however it warns that given the heightened threat levels evacuations of crowded places may take place. These can include airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship, and large commercial centres.

The Foreign Office also warns travellers to be vigilant in public places, stay alert and follow the advice of local authorities as the likelihood of a terror attack in France is considered very high. Shopping centres, entertainment venues, cultural events, public transport, and places of worship are the most likely targets. Previous terror incidents have included knife attacks, shootings, bombings and vehicle attacks.

Is it safe to travel to Paris right now?