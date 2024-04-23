Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anti-tourist graffiti has been sprayed across the streets of another holiday hotspot in Spain following the wave of furious locals in the Canary Islands. The latest 'tourist-phobic' graffiti appeared in a neighbourhood in Majorca which has seen a massive influx of foreign buyers over the years.

The words ‘Go Home Tourist’ were written in English over a wall underneath a real estate promotion billboard in Nou Llevant where most homes were bought by Germans. Island newspaper Diario de Mallorca described it as the first example of tourism-phobia in Nou Llevant, and said it was targeted at the neighbourhood’s “new foreign residents.”

In the last four years more than 750 apartments worth up to €2.5million (£2million) have been built there. Around 70 per cent of the properties are said to have been snapped up by foreigners, mainly Germans.

Tourists in Majorca have been told to ‘go home’ as anti-tourist graffiti has been sprayed across the streets. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as residents in the Balearic Islands including in Majorca and Ibiza showed their support for the Canary Islands protesters who took to the streets in their thousands on Saturday (20 April) under the slogan: “The Canary Islands have a limit.”

Canarias Se Agota, the lead platform behind the Canary Islands protests, has voiced demands which include a halt to two controversial hotel projects, an eco-tax and more sustainable tourism. Six men and women affiliated to Canarias Se Agota, which in English would translate as ‘Canary Islands on the Brink,' are also on day 12 of an “indefinite” hunger strike outside a church in the town of La Laguna in northern Tenerife. They were filmed being brought to the Saturday protest in Tenerife's capital Santa Cruz in wheelchairs.