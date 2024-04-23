Spain tourist protests: Holidaymakers in Majorca told to 'go home' as anti-tourist graffiti sprayed across streets
Anti-tourist graffiti has been sprayed across the streets of another holiday hotspot in Spain following the wave of furious locals in the Canary Islands. The latest 'tourist-phobic' graffiti appeared in a neighbourhood in Majorca which has seen a massive influx of foreign buyers over the years.
The words ‘Go Home Tourist’ were written in English over a wall underneath a real estate promotion billboard in Nou Llevant where most homes were bought by Germans. Island newspaper Diario de Mallorca described it as the first example of tourism-phobia in Nou Llevant, and said it was targeted at the neighbourhood’s “new foreign residents.”
In the last four years more than 750 apartments worth up to €2.5million (£2million) have been built there. Around 70 per cent of the properties are said to have been snapped up by foreigners, mainly Germans.
It comes as residents in the Balearic Islands including in Majorca and Ibiza showed their support for the Canary Islands protesters who took to the streets in their thousands on Saturday (20 April) under the slogan: “The Canary Islands have a limit.”
Canarias Se Agota, the lead platform behind the Canary Islands protests, has voiced demands which include a halt to two controversial hotel projects, an eco-tax and more sustainable tourism. Six men and women affiliated to Canarias Se Agota, which in English would translate as ‘Canary Islands on the Brink,' are also on day 12 of an “indefinite” hunger strike outside a church in the town of La Laguna in northern Tenerife. They were filmed being brought to the Saturday protest in Tenerife's capital Santa Cruz in wheelchairs.
Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo suggested last week that the government is considering suggestions of a €3 (approximately £2.60) per night charge for visitors, The Sun reported. He said that while “ecotax is not included in the government program” currently, it is “true” that the government is “willing to discuss it”. Travellers aged 16 and over already pay a daily charge of up to €4 (£3.45) when visiting the popular Balearic islands, such as Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza.
