A Canary Island resident has slammed the British press for its coverage on the anti-tourism protests sweeping across the country. Dave Gainford, who runs successful travel and trips via his company TravelOnWorld, said Canary Island locals “definitely want British people here but I don’t think they want your ‘typical’ Brits abroad”.

There have been reports that UK holidaymakers are not welcome in the Canary Islands as tourists were met with anti-tourist graffiti in Tenerife during the Easter holidays. Residents living in the Canary Islands say they are “fed up” of British tourists who only “drink cheap beer, lie in the sun and eat low-quality food”.

A Canary Island resident has slammed the UK press for its coverage on anti-tourism protests stressing that locals “want British people here”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

UK holidaymakers were also issued a Canary Islands travel warning after it was announced that mass protests will take place in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and La Palma against overtourism on 20 April. The protests on April 20 have been organised under the banner: "The Canary Islands have a limit".