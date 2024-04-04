A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight had a bizarre meltdown while police tried to remove her. A video has been shared on social media which shows the woman protesting as police try to put one handcuff on her.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred when the plane was in the process of taking off from Vegas. In the video police are seen putting one cuff on the unidentified woman as she protests. When they tell her she's under arrest she says that's fine, noting she's "been there before” before then claiming the cops are hurting her.

She shouts “all I care about is freedom” and starts to compare herself to what happened to George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020. At one point the woman screams, “I can’t breathe,” referencing what happened with Floyd.

When the officers try to get a bit more aggressive in getting her off the plane the woman slaps one of their hands away. In the video passengers can be heard laughing as they ridicule the woman. TMZ reports that the man who posted the video of the March 23 incident online said everyone onboard had to get off for police to deal with the protesting woman.