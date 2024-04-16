Stephen Mulhern and Jonathan Wilkes: TV favourites create new 'unbelievable' illusion show for P&O cruises that will 'wow' passengers this summer
TV favourite Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes have created a new show for P&O Cruises. The new show, ‘Unbelievable’, will feature Vegas-style illusions and contemporary choreography from one of the world’s most successful creative directors, Paul Domaine.
Stephen Mulhern expressed his excitement and enthusiasm for the show describing it as “a gear change” and “a show which goes full throttle with illusions that have never before been seen in this country.” He added that the show is “They truly unbelievable.”
The 45 minute show features a range of new themes including neon, lasers, the court of Marie Antoinette, fire, water and UV. The themes are the backdrop to showcasing a range of illusions including levitation, the Sub Trunk, Sawing in Half, and the TV Screen.
Stephen Mulhern will interact with the audience through video, using his trademark humour and charm. An interactive audience trick will also be included in the show which will be different each night.
Stephen Mulhern said: “I am so proud of Unbelievable. It is the culmination of hard work, creativity, and collaboration with my good friend Jonny Wilkes.
“We wanted to create a new show that would wow the audiences with amazing magic, stunning visuals, fantastic costumes and the coolest choreography. We have put together a fantastic cast and crew, the best of the best, who share our vision and passion. We can't wait to share Unbelievable as we sail around the world.”
A specially curated box of magic tricks and illusions has been created by Stephen Mulhern and will be available to buy exclusively on board. Unbelievable will be performed by the Headliners Theatre cast on P&O Cruises ships Britannia, Azura, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora from this summer.
