A teenager has tragically died after falling from a car park at a UK airport on Friday (6 October). West Midlands Police and paramedics were alerted to the incident at Birmingham Airport just after 3pm.

Despite the best efforts of medics, nothing could be done and the 19-year-old died from his injuries. The police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and they are not looking for anyone else.

A force spokesman said: "We were called after a 19-year-old man fell from a car park at Birmingham Airport just after 3pm on Friday 6 October. Sadly, despite receiving treatment, nothing could done to save the man and he died from his injuries. There are no suspicious circumstances and a coroner’s report is being completed."

A file has been prepared for Birmingham and Solihull Coroner’s Court.