A Peak District travel warning has been issued as locals are blaming tourists for clogging up the national park and causing gridlocked roads. One user posted on social media that living in the Peak District is a “nightmare”.

TikTok user Lucy Sturgess posted footage showing winding queues of vehicles blocking narrow streets in the Derbyshire countryside. Another user commented: "It's really sad I think, whilst it's good for local business, idiots clog driveways, field entrances etc up and it takes away the natural beauty spot." While another said: “Drove by earlier with cars parked everywhere on the verges with dozens and dozens slapped with parking tickets. Bonkers behaviour”.

Another said: "With more UK holidaymakers being encouraged to staycation instead of supporting any of the 27 economies of the evil EU what did anyone expect?”. The Peak District is an upland area in England, at the southern end of the Pennines. Mostly in Derbyshire, it extends into Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire, West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire.

Reservoirs such as Torside Reservoir, Damflask Reservoir, Carsington Water and Rudyard Lake are centres for water sports, including sailing, fishing and canoeing. Other activities include air sports such as hang gliding and paragliding, birdwatching, fell running, off-roading, and orienteering.

Mam Tor is one of the most popular visitor hotspots in the Peak District. But the ease of parking close by has increased its popularity in recent years causing more cars and traffic to build around the area.