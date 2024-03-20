Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TUI’s cooking competition, The World Cook, is back on Prime Video for season two showcasing global cuisines and lush destinations. The series is filmed in five stunning locations, with hosts Emma Willis and Fred Sirieix putting competitors through their paces in the icy wonders of Iceland, the tropical beauty of Thailand, the Mediterranean magic of Turkey and Crete, and the tranquil Adriatic islands of Croatia.

Sixteen contestants have to rustle up dishes in a fast-paced knock out competition filmed in breathtaking locations. The destinations are well worth jetting off to.

Each episode features a different destination and a TUI hotel. For example Episode One is filmed in Turkey featuring the TUI BLUE Sarigerme Park hotel. Listed below are the destinations and hotels featured in the programme - that you can book with TUI this year

TUI has unveiled its holiday deals for five "lush" destinations that feature in hit TV series, The World Cook, that has returned for its second season. (Photo: TUI).

Turkey

The TUI BLUE Sarigerme Park features in Episode One, spread across tropical gardens in an impressive beachfront postcode. A 20-minute drive from Dalaman, this village on the southwest coast of Turkey was once the bustling ancient city of Pisilis.

Sarigerme takes things slower than its ancient ancestor, though, with a laidback village centre and a couple of bars and restaurants. It’s a different speed down on the sandy beach where the sweeping stretch is popular with kiteboarders.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday staying at the 4T TUI BLUE Sarigerme Park from £735 per person, based on two adults sharing a double room with balcony or terrace on an All Inclusive basis, departing London Luton Airport on May 1 and includes airport transfers.

Iceland

The temperature drops in Episode Two when the contestants head to Iceland and the enchanting Reykjavik Saga Hotel. Everything’s on your doorstep when you stay at this stylish spot in the centre of the city.

Its Art-Deco style restaurant lines up traditional seafood dishes with a modern twist, and it’s paired with a bar which comes with a winter garden. It’s less than 10 minutes on foot to the city’s iconic cathedral, and there’s a bus stop right outside the hotel making it easy to explore further afield. And two excursions come included in the price.

TUI offers a four-night stay at the 4T Saga Hotel from £833 per person, based on two adults sharing a double room on a bed and breakfast basis, departing Manchester Airport on April 17. The price also includes transfers and two excursions.

Croatia

Episode Three takes semi-finalists to the Adriatic and the mesmerising TUI BLUE Kalamota Island Resort, Kolocep, Croatia. Of all the Elaphite Islands in the Adriatic Sea, Kolocep is one of the most tranquil.

With only 165 inhabitants and no cars, its charms are simple and its natural beauty abundant. It has two picture-postcard villages set around little bays. Donje Celo is on the north-west coast and Gornje Celo is to the south-west. Elsewhere, it’s all cove-spangled coastline, pine-cloaked hills, and crumbling Medieval ruins and is just a 25-minute boat ride to Durbrovnik.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday staying at the 4T+ TUI BLUE Kalamota Island Resort from £1320 per person, based on two adults sharing a double room with balcony or terrace on an All Inclusive basis, departing Newcastle Airport airport on June 20 and includes airport transfers.

Crete

As the final approaches the second semi-final takes competitors back to the Mediterranean and the captivating TUI BLUE Elounda Village in Crete. Elounda is a seaside town on Crete’s north-western coast.

It’s an up-and-coming retreat packed with authentic Greek tavernas and friendly bars. It also comes with a sandy beach that looks out to the intriguing Spinalonga Island; the former leper colony made famous in Victoria Hislop’s bestseller ‘The Island’.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Elounda Village from £650 per person. Based on two adults sharing a double room with balcony or terrace on an all-inclusive basis, departing Birmingham Airport on May 2 and includes airport transfers.

Thailand

The competition climaxes with the final cook off in Thailand at the breathtaking Robinson Khao Lak, Phuket. On Thailand’s southwest coast, Khao Lak is in the business of recharging batteries. The beaches are completely unfurnished, so all you get is long runways of powdery blonde sand.

And the waters here attract scuba divers from around the world. The hotel’s setting is as idyllic as they come fronted by untouched Pak Weep Beach and backed by the thick greenery of Khao Lak National Park, and it strikes the perfect active-unwind balance with plenty of pools and a busy sports schedule.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday staying at the 4T Robinsons Khao Lak from £1154 per person. Based on two adults sharing a double room with balcony or terrace on an all-inclusive basis, departing London Gatwick on May 31 and includes airport transfers.

