UK tourists have been warned against travelling to six countries in North Africa due to the risk of kidnappings and terror attacks. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to areas within 30 km of the borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali and Niger.

UK tourists and holidaymakers have also been warned against travel to the likes of Morocco and Tunisia due to growing attacks in Algeria. The FCDO advises against all but essential travel within 30 km of the remainder of the border with Tunisia. It says on its website that kidnapping operations are “likely” to be attempted “by terrorists” in these zones, with a risk of “individual actors targeting foreigners.

The website adds: “There is a possibility of increased threat against Western interests, including against British nationals. You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments including via the media and this travel advice. You should be vigilant at all times and take additional security precautions, especially in the southern, Libyan and Tunisian border areas, rural and mountainous areas in the north and the Sahara."

The Foreign Office has advised UK tourists not to travel to six countries in North Africa amid risk of kidnappings and terror attacks. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Algeria is poised to become a popular travel destination in the coming weeks as the Saharan Marathon will accommodate athletes from international communities. The marathon will be taking place on 28 February but the UK Foreign Office is warning travellers over growing terror attacks in Algeria after an increased risk of kidnapping in the town of Tindouf and Sahrawi camps.

It warned on its website: “Information on a US security alert warning of increased risk of kidnapping of Western nationals near camps in Tindouf region ahead of the Sahara Marathon 2024 planned for 28 February.” The Sarahan Marathon is an international sports event held in support of the refugee children of Western Sahara.